Weslely George Dues

DICKINSON, TEXAS — Wesley George Dues passed peacefully on the morning of November 14, 2021, after a lengthy battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. He is survived by his four siblings, Linda DeWitt, Georgia Stewart, Cindy Villarrubia, and Gregory Dues; his wife of 36 years, Kimberly Tyson Dues; and his three children, Coleman, Emily, and Caleb Dues.
Wes was born on the island (or BOI) on November 19, 1952, at St. Mary's Hospital. He came of age on his father's dairy farm in Dickinson, Tx, the town where he spent the majority of his life-likewise, his father, George Leo Dues, came off age in the house across the street (where Wes' grandmother, Adele Dues, hosted her famous coffee and pie Thursday), such that two whole generations came about and flourished within just a five-mile radius. Well-known in the Galveston County area, Wes got into plenty of trouble with his cousins (and various other local personalities), including but not limited to floating down the Dickinson Bayou on top of a dead cow with Hal Dues, and terrorizing his many female cousins. He had a charming knack for storytelling, and if he were writing this himself it would no doubt be twice as entertaining. He played multiple positions for the Dickinson Gators, including punter, kicker, wingback, strong safety, and free safety, and even won district with the Dickinson High School track team before going on to study at Texas Tech University, then known as West Texas A&M, as well as Lamar University, both on full athletic scholarships. Voted DISD Most Athletic in 1971, and lettering in football twice (as #80 and #32), his list of honors is long; Honorable Mention All-District 1970, District 12AAA Champs 1970, Regionals III AAA Runner-up 1971, and medals in the mile relay, 880 - yard relay, and the 440-yard relay, the last two which he won at the LaPorte Bayshore Olympics.
He was an avid hunter and excellent fisherman who shared his love of the outdoors with his children and nephews. He ran a contracting business and framing crew (Wes Dues Contractors, originally Mad Dog Construction) with his brother Greg, with whom he served the residents of Galveston County shoulder-to-shoulder for over 44 years. Those who didn't know him for his exploits and humor knew him for building some of the nicest and soundest homes in the area. In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, when his expertise and sense of community was needed most, he repaired the homes of countless local families while his own was still scourged by floodwaters. He was never one to shirk what he felt was his duty. He will be missed and loved more than can be expressed in a single obituary, or 1000 obituaries.
Visitation will be held at Crowder Funeral Home in League City, Tx, on Friday, November 19th from 5 to 8pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral Services for Wes will be held at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church on Saturday, November 20 at 10:00am interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery-to which all friends and family are welcome to celebrate his life. Father Larry Wilson will officiate. In lieu of flowers and condolences, please consider donating to the ALS Association of Texas.
https://.alstexas.org/get-involved/
