DALLAS, TX — Beatrice Marie Young Pritchett, 65, of Dallas, Texas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, March 2, 2021. Beatrice was born on September 9, 1955 in Galveston, Texas to the late Bertha Lee Young and Hubert Wilson.
She leaves a legacy of love in the hearts of her sons, Lonnie Williams, Jr. (Tenika) and William Pritchett (Mignon Fitz); grandchildren, Joshlyn, Josiah, Nyah, Jada, Ire’ohna and Kymistry; siblings, Ron Young (Betty), Anthony Young (Pauline), Michael Young (Wanda) and Martha Ellis (Timothy); aunts, Florence Samuels, Essie Skinner (Calvin), Dorothy Robertson (Joseph), Debra Alexander, Sandra Young, and Lucille Bradshaw; uncles, Alford Young and Vernell Wilson; a devoted friend, Diane Jones; host of great nieces, nephews and cousins and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 9 am to 11 am followed by an 11 am Celebration of Her Life at Mt. Zion 227 4th Ave N, Texas City, TX 77590. Dr. William L. Randall, Jr. will be the celebrant. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Cemetery.
