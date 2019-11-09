Armentor
Celebration of life services for Stanley Armentor will be held today at Novelli's Pub in Dickinson at 12 noon.
Kongable
Memorial service for Phyllis Kongable will be held today at 2 p.m. at Windemere Mansion, 123 Lakeside Drive in Nassau Bay.
Sinibaldi
Celebration of life services for Eugene Sinibaldi will be held today at the Bayou Vista Community Center, 856 Bonita Drive, Bayou Vista from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
