Armentor

Celebration of life services for Stanley Armentor will be held today at Novelli's Pub in Dickinson at 12 noon.

Kongable

Memorial service for Phyllis Kongable will be held today at 2 p.m. at Windemere Mansion, 123 Lakeside Drive in Nassau Bay.

Sinibaldi

Celebration of life services for Eugene Sinibaldi will be held today at the Bayou Vista Community Center, 856 Bonita Drive, Bayou Vista from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

