Joan Marie Schwab Padgett (Joanie), has left this earth and is now with her Savior, Jesus Christ. She is more alive than she's ever been.
Joanie, 80, passed away August 15, 2019 at Methodist West Hospital in Katy, Texas after a short illness. She was born on December 20, 1938 to Helen Marie and Dr. Edward. H. Schwab Jr. in Galveston, Texas. She graduated from Galveston High School and attended the University of Texas where she met and married her husband of 59 years, J. B. Padgett of Colorado City, Texas.
Joanie was a member of the Second Baptist Church, West Campus, in Katy, Texas. She and her husband, J. B., lived in Katy for the past 20 years. She was a loving and beloved wife, mother, grandmother who was "Joanie" to her husband and friends, "Mom" to her children, and "Granny" to her granddaughters.
She was devoted to her sons Bobby and Stephen; daughters Shari and Jenny; and granddaughters Shae and Savannah. One of her greatest joys was sitting around the kitchen table visiting with her daughters and granddaughters. Conversations and laughter could easily go on for hours. Joanie was an avid reader and loved to work puzzles with her husband.
She is survived by her husband, J. B. Padgett of Katy, Texas; two sons Bobby Padgett and wife Kathy of Grapevine, Texas, and Stephen Padgett and wife Melinda of Houston, Texas; two daughters, Shari Padgett of Grapevine, Texas and Jenny and husband Richard Cairns of Katy, Texas; two granddaughters Shae and husband Kevin Partridge of Houston, Texas and Savannah Cairns of Orlando, Florida; two brothers Bob Schwab of Kendalia, Texas and George Schwab and wife Carol of Kendalia, Texas. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Edward H. Schwab III of Kendalia, Texas.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held later this year in Kendalia, Texas, where her ashes will be interred at the family cemetery.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to The Kendalia Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD), Box 382, Kendalia, TX 78027 or Kendalia Community Church, P.O. Box 335, Kendalia, TX 78027.
Condolences may be expressed at www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.
Funeral services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, Katy, Texas.
