Arline G. Ratliff

LA MARQUE — Arline Geneva Ratliff, 93, passed away from this life on September 8, 2021. Arline was born on March 27, 1928, in La Grange, Texas to Olivia Gabert Kiesling and Edwin Kiesling.
Arline grew up in Miles, Texas and graduated from Miles High School in 1946. She met Daniel (Dan) Ratliff, and on August 30, 1947, they were married in Miles, Texas. They were married until October 25, 2003, when Dan passed away.
Her passion in life was her family. She adored her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and all her animals throughout the years. She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and squirrels in her back yard daily. Her love for children was evident through the day care she had in her home for many years. She was devoted to teaching Sunday school classes and Bible studies during most of her adult life and had a very close relationship with her Lord and Savior. She would visit friends regularly in the nursing homes. Arline was also a published poet, and while she was able to attend church, she would be asked to read her poetry regularly at holiday services.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane Brown; son, Don Ratliff and wife, Patricia; and son, Gary Ratliff and wife, Elizabeth. Also, her grandchildren; Michael Brown and his wife, Heather; Mathew Brown; Dwayne Ratliff; Mark Ratliff; Eric Jackson and wife, Nicole; Racheal Hart and husband, Lee; Stephanie Mendoza and husband, Nathan; Stephen Ratliff and wife, Taylor; Emily Tyson and husband, Larry; and James Johnson and wife, Genie. She had a total of 18 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Olivia and Edwin Kiesling; her three brothers, Elton Kiesling and wife, Mary; Clarence Kiesling and wife, Faye; Erwin Kiesling and wife, Faye; husband, Dan Ratliff; and son-in-law, Allen Brown.
Arline touched so many lives with her love for the holidays. She was a magnificent cook and loved to share her baked goods. She was well known for remembering those in her life by sending cards and letters on anniversaries, birthdays, and other special occasions. She will be greatly missed by those lives that she influenced throughout the years. Our love for her will endure forever.
The visitation will be held at Forest Park East Funeral Home on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10:00 a.m.
