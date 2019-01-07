Mary Vela
GALVESTON—Mary Vela, age 89, passed away at her residence on Saturday, January 5, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
James Jackson Sr.
GALVESTON—James Jackson Sr. passed away on January 5, 2019 in Houston surrounded by his wife and family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409) 621-1677.
Alicia Genive Gardea
LEAGUE CITY—Alicia Genive Gardea, 88, of League City, passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018. Services are pending with James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
Flonnie Mae Lewis
TEXAS CITY—Flonnie Mae Lewis, 94, received her call into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at her residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Dennis T. Willis
TEXAS CITY—Dennis T. Willis, 68, departed this life on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
James Edward Jackson
TEXAS CITY—James Edward Jackson, 85, departed this life on Friday, January 4, 2019, at the Methodist Hospital in Houston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Dorothy Conley
HITCHCOCK—Dorothy Conley, 93, received her call into eternal rest on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at her residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Irene Daniels Keys
GALVESTON—Irene Daniels Keys, 93, received her call into eternal rest on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Leslie L. Summerville, Jr.
TEXAS CITY—Leslie L. Summerville, Jr., 81 of Texas City passed away on January 6, 2019. Arrangements are pending with the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Douglas Robert McMurray
GALVESTON—Douglas Robert McMurray, age 68, passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Myrtis C. Luquette
CARMINE—Myrtis C. Luquette, 94, of Carmine passed away on Sunday, January 6, 2019. Arrangements are pending with the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Father Frank T. Fabj
GALVESTON—Father Frank T. Fabj, 70, of Galveston, passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
