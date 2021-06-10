TEXAS CITY — Celebration of Life Services for Ruby Lee Parker, retired Cosmetologist of Texas City, will be Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Greater Barbour's Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Visitation will begin at 9:00am followed by services at 10:00am. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Ruby Lee is preceded in death by her, parents Elvie and Ruben Ford; husband, Isaac Parker; son-in-law, Joseph Metoyer, and sister, Alice Thompson. Ruby Lee is survived by her daughter, Gayle Parker Metoyer, siblings, Robert L."Bubba" Ford (Delores), Geraldine Johnson and Rose Allen (John); goddaughter, Keron Graves (Curtis) and a host of family and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Frazier Mitchell Funeral Home, 5002 Hershe St. Houston, TX. 77020 713.673.3672
