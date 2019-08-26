Rosie “RoRo” Macaluso Dunn, 83, of Galveston, Texas passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Born in Galveston, Texas on January 26, 1936, to Dominic Macaluso and Nora Sckittone Macaluso. She was married to Marshall W. “Pete” Dunn for 36 years. Rosie was a mother first and later in life because she loved children so much worked for the Santa Fe ISD Cafeteria and then moved to Nevada and worked for the Head Start Program on the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California before returning back to her birthplace of Galveston.
RoRo was one of kind. She was always there for anyone that needed her. She never asked for anything in return and only wanted the best for anyone she knew. She had a heart of gold and touched so many lives. Anyone that new RoRo new her passion for “B-I-N-G-O”. They also knew she was always on the go. She traveled the world with her love, Pete and raised their two children (Danny & Gail) in many different countries. When she came home she and Pete settled in Santa Fe, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her father Dominic Macaluso and mother Nora Sckittone Macaluso. Her husband Marshall W. “Pete” Dunn, son Daniel “Danny” Dunn and grandson Patrick Michael Brown. Siblings: Dominic Macaluso, Jr., Camilla Macaluso Prejean, Ada Elizabeth Macaluso Capuano, Vince Macaluso, and Paul “Rat” Macaluso.
She is survived by her daughter, Gail Elizabeth Dunn Brown, son-in-law Michael Eric Brown, brother Frank Anthony Macaluso, Sr. and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Guests are invited to share their favorite memories during her Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 14 at 2:00PM at Forest Park East Funeral Home located at 21620 Gulf Freeway Webster, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.