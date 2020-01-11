SANTA FE—Mrs. Patricia Lorraine Hosmer passed from this life Friday afternoon, January 10, 2020, in Santa Fe.
Born September 17, 1939 in Brownsville, Ms. Hosmer had lived most of her life in Santa Fe, previously of Aransas Pass. She spent her life creating a loving home for her family and will always be remembered as being a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Lawrance and Frances (Schuket) Keill; husbands, Cecil Stroud, Jerry Hosmer; brothers, Mickey, Tommy and David Keill.
Survivors include her children, Melody Toppins and husband, Ron, Butch Stroud and wife, Linda, Crystal Whaley and husband, Ray all of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Gary Birdwell and wife,Jeana, Alan Birdwell, Brandee Roy and husband, Jamie, Brad Stroud and wife, Michelle, Patricia Knape, Diana Knape; 7 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Patricia’s life will be 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Santa Fe Christian Church, 13602 FM 1764, Santa Fe, with a potluck following the celebration.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Patricia’s name to A-MED Hospice, 8900 Emmett F. Lowry Expy Ste. 102, Texas City, TX 77591.
