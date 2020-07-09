SANTA FE—
Pansy Grace Neiderhofer, 85, of Santa Fe, TX, passed into the hands of God, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
She was born to Tommie and Ruth Wisinger in Vivian, LA, on May 22, 1935. Pansy and J.C. were joined in marriage on May 22, 1953 in Oil City, LA. They were longtime residents of Texas City and Santa Fe, TX.
She was a loving wife for 62 years, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was a sister-in-Christ, with a very strong faith in God. She was a member of Saltgrass Cowboy Church of Santa Fe, TX, and a former member of Northside Baptist Church in Texas City. In her earlier years she was involved in the church; she was a Sunday school teacher and loved to sing in the choir. She loved arts and crafts and working in her yard.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Curtis (J.C.) Neiderhofer; grandson, Jay Neiderhofer; granddaughter, Trena Morris; parents; brother, Donald Ray Wisinger; and sister, Dorothy Walling.
Survivors include son, Tim Neiderhofer and wife, Ann of Texas City; daughter, Debi Alexander and husband, Phillip of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Christina, Tenea and Cody; great grandchildren, Alicia, Ashley, Robert, Amber, Adain, Aubrie, A.J., Nathaniel and Alexandria; and 9 great-great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Brother Tony Harvey officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Cannon, Shane Dupee, Gerald Looper, Cody Myers, Al Rendon and Levi Smith.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Pansy’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
