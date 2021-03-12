Thomas
Services for Royce Thomas will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, March 13, 2021 at River Pointe Church, Richmond, TX
Fenn III
Services for Joseph Fenn III will be held at 1:00pm, Sunday, March 14, 2021 at LIve Oak Haven, 2458 County Road 5, West Columbia, TX 77486
Churchwell
Services for Beverly Churchwell will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church Texas City 2021 29th St. N
