Funeral services for Saturday, June 4, 2022 Jun 3, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Joanne Butler will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, June 4, 2022 at St. George Episcopal Church, 510 13th Ave N. in Texas City, Tx.Services for Terri Landry will be held at 10:30am, Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Santa Fe Christian Church, 12625 FM 1764 in Santa Fe, Tx.Services for Pastor Dwayne Carpenter will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 312 S. Rose St. in Texas City, Tx.Services for Howard Lee, Sr. will be held at 1:30pm, Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Frwy. in Texas City, Tx. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Texas City Episcopal Church Service Christianity Christian Church St. George Santa Fe Funeral Home × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesLeague City woman charged with manslaughter over fatal October crashCoast Guard tows disabled Galveston sighting-seeing boatPopular Houston bistro plans Galveston eatery; La Brisa ups its game in League CityDocuments point to witness in Texas City businessman's deathPlayer's mother donates $1 million to improve Galveston ball fieldTexas City businessman shot at Kimble County ranch; son arrestedMan shot dead in Texas City suspected in La Marque killingQuestion of the week: Should more extensive gun control measures be taken to counteract and prevent events such as mass shootings?As Texans pull for pot, Abbott says noMan pleads guilty to lesser charge over League City shooting CollectionsStar Spangled Carts parade through Galveston to honor military sacrificeLocal LULAC Chapter hosts vigil for Uvalde victimsInsects, invertebrates get the spotlight at Moody Garden’s Rainforest PyramidCitizen of the Year 2022Island summer season kicks off with Galveston Island Beach RevueStatue of League City’s namesake dedicatedIn Focus: Guardians 6, Astros 1Galveston LULAC holds annual Cinco de Mayo FiestaLa Izquierda blends music, surfing during annual festivalPier 21 is smokin' with 26th annual Yaga's Wild Game and BBQ Cook-off CommentedQuestion of the week: Should more extensive gun control measures be taken to counteract and prevent events such as mass shootings? (124) Question of the week: Should Roe v. Wade be overturned? (99) Time for NRA, Americans to say enough on school shootings (86) Guest editorial: The Washington Post says pleas prove Jan. 6 was an insurrection (84) Guest editorial: The New York Times argues US is not ready for the end of Roe v. Wade (73) 'Guns don’t kill people' is a lie (65) When is enough, enough? (63) Guest commentary: Beware of ultra-conservatives bearing bogus polls (58) Hybrid work becomes employee expectation for some jobs in Galveston County (56) You can correct all this by voting in November (56)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.