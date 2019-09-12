On July 20, 1949 James Arthur Moore was born to Dornie Pearl & Johnnie L. Moore Sr. James attended schools in Galveston I.S.D. in Galveston Texas, where he graduated from Central High School. He was part of the U.S. Marine Corps. He departed this life on Tuesday August 27th 2019.
James leaves to cherish his memory, his children-Darrell Moore & Ivy Moore. Brothers – Johnnie L. Moore Jr (Shirley), Bobby (Charlene) and sisters-Hallie Moore, Barbara Beyonce’, Evelyn Thompson (Tommie) & Glenda Rector (Darrell), His grand & great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a public viewing held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 9am with a chapel service to begin at 11am. Services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765(facing hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-933-4300 Burial will take place on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Houston National Cemetery at 1:30pm.
