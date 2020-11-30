TEXAS CITY —
Patricia Sue Yeager, 88, of Texas City, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was born May 26, 1932, in Victoria, TX. Patricia graduated from Dominican High School and married her husband of 60 years, Larry Yeager. Together they had three sons: Louis, Donald and Ronald. Patricia had a long career in the banking industry and enjoyed crafts. She made beautiful needlework and sewing projects.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; and sons, Louis, Donald and Ronald.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Theresa Benge; her brothers-in-law, Michael Yeager and Paul Yeager; neighbors and caregivers, Darrell Johnson and Carolyn Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Patricia’s family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 am, Wednesday, December 2, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 am at the funeral home with graveside services at 10:00 am, Thursday, December 3, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Patricia’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
