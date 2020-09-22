Henry (Hank) Frank Matula went home to sing and play his guitar in God’s heavenly band and to reunite with the love of his life, his wife of 55 years, Rosalie Joyce Matula. Henry peacefully departed this world on September 19, 2020 in his home with loved ones by his side.
Henry loved God, family, and country. He proudly served his country as M.P. in the U.S. Marine Corps at Subic Bay, Philippines during Korean War. Shortly after returning, he met Rosalie Joyce Emmite and they were married. He was a professional musician who loved Country Western Music and worked as a fry cook until he obtained his barber’s license and became a barber by day and musician by night. He also worked as a nurse’s aide assisting senior citizens. He and Rosalie partnered together in many businesses, including Hank’s Barber Shop and Pat & Jack’s Music store. Henry, his wife, and their children performed music at many VFW, American Legion, and Eagles Halls, as well as celebrations, bazaars, and fairs in a family band he named “The Rhinestones”. He and Rosalie were long term members of Shrine of the True Cross and later, St. Mary’s. He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 490 and the Katolická Jednotá Texaská (KJT).
Henry was born to Josef and Emilie Matula and is survived by brothers, Joe Matula and Theodore Matula. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Emil Matula, Edward E. Matula, William J. Matula, Sybil Wood, and Evelyn Mays.
Henry will be missed by his daughters: Jacqueline Valcoviak, husband Bruce; Patricia Lynn Becker, husband Todd; and also his sons: Henry Matula, Jr., wife Tanya, Mark Matula, Jonathan Matula, Patrick Carr; and 8 of his 9 grandchildren: Christen Valcoviak, Chad Valcoviak, Clarissa Valcoviak, Caleb Nunez, Christoffer Nunez, Isabella Nunez, Brandon Matula, and Devon Matula. Henry is now reunited with Rosalie, their stillborn son, Joseph Anthony, and grandson, Tyler Valcoviak.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM with Deacon Russ Carroll leading the Rosary at 6:30 PM in Henry and Rosalie’s home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at St. Mary of the Expectation Catholic Church in League City, Texas with Father John Kappe officiating. Immediately following, Deacon Andy DeYoung will officiate a graveside farewell and Interment at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
Pallbearers: Chad Valcoviak, Caleb Nunez, Christoffer Nunez, Brandon Matula, Devon Matula, and Bruce Valcoviak.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in honor of Henry Frank Matula to Camp Hope, 9724 Derrington Rd, Houston, TX 77064, https://ptsdusa.org/ or Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance https://gceatx.org/ways-to-give
Special Thanks to Dr. Aquino, Ms. Roda K., Ms. Jessica R., Mark Crowder, and those who assisted our family through this journey. May God’s face shine upon each of you!
