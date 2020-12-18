GALVESTON — Sis. Queen Esther Jefferson Gilford, 87, of Galveston, Texas, was called to her Heavenly home on December 11, 2020. She was born December 24, 1932 in Angie, Louisiana to Theodore and Rosetta Jefferson.
She was educated at Wesley Ray High School, where she graduated as Valedictorian. She received her Bachelors of Science Degree in Health and Physical Education from Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and later received her Masters of Education in Elementary Education from Texas Southern University in Houston, TX. She was an educator in Hitchcock Independent School District, where she retired after 30 years.
She was a member of Thessalonia Missionary Baptist Church where she served as First Lady under the leadership of her husband Pastor Ervin Gilford. She was also a member of Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church where she served diligently under the leadership of Pastor A.C. Tryon, until her health began to fail.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Rev. Ervin Gilford, and her siblings, Thomas Jefferson, Carrie B. Harris, Robert Lee Jefferson, Annie Bell Peters, and Reuben James Jefferson. She leaves her precious memories to her children, Jacqueline Azore of Houston, TX, Rev. Reginald Gilford, Sr. of Galveston, TX, and Sonya Fontenot, Frisco, TX; Step-daughter Rose Alma Gilford; and niece Wenn Jefferson- Reese; siblings; Silas Jefferson (Vickie) and Ernestine Davis; 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 9:00AM, followed by the Celebration of Her Life at 11:00AM. Both services will be held at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 302 North Oak Street, Texas City, TX 77591 with her pastor Rev. A.C. Tryon, officiating. Full Obituary can be viewed at mcbridefuneralhometexas.com.
