R. A. Paw Paw Winston, Jr.

HITCHCOCK — R.A. Winston, Jr. "Paw-Paw" received his reward of eternal life on February 20, 2021 at HCA Houston Healthcare of Texas City.
Mr. Winston is survived by his loving wife, Janice Winston; children, R.A. Winston III, Rogers Winston, Sonya Winston-Mack (Harvey), Marquita Norwood-Winston, and Bianca Franklin; 10 grandchildren; siblings, Larry Winston (Wilette), James Winston, Durrellyn Winston-Scott (Curtis); as well as many extended family and loved ones.
There is a viewing extended to the public for Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 9:00 A.M. and will conclude at 11:00 A.M. at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Please sign his guestbook to convey your condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.