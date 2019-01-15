Dorothy Lillian Morse Barnard, 95, a longtime St. David’s Episcopal Church worker and retiree of the University of Texas at Austin, went to be with her Savior on Saturday, January 12, 2019.

A fourth generation Galvestonian, Dorothy was born December 17, 1923, the daughter of Louise Catherine Ostermeyer and Edward John Morse.

Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas – (512) 452-8811. For a more in depth obituary please visit www.wcfish.com.

