Dorothy Lillian Morse Barnard, 95, a longtime St. David’s Episcopal Church worker and retiree of the University of Texas at Austin, went to be with her Savior on Saturday, January 12, 2019.
A fourth generation Galvestonian, Dorothy was born December 17, 1923, the daughter of Louise Catherine Ostermeyer and Edward John Morse.
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas – (512) 452-8811. For a more in depth obituary please visit www.wcfish.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.