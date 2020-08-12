Juan Terrones Monsivaiz Sr., 71, of Galveston, TX passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. Juan was born in Del Rio, TX to Jacinto and Antonia T. Monsivaiz.
Guests are invited to a visitation from 9-10:00 a.m., on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Carnes Funeral Home – Texas City, 3100 Gulf Freeway, 77591. Funeral Services began at 10:00 a.m., with Interment to follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock, TX.
Please visit Juan’s webpage to read full obituary.
