Betty Louise Childs, 89, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019. Betty was born in Galveston on March 21, 1929, and was very proud to be a 4th generation BOI who lived in Galveston her entire life.
Betty was the foundation of her family; she was a caregiver to her children, husband, parents, and other family members. She was an excellent cook, whose expertise ranged from fresh seafood to country favorites and just about anything else. Betty loved spending time on the Childs’ farm in Caledonia, TX, having many fond memories of time spent there, including canning vegetables with her mother-in-law, Evie Childs; fishing; and spending time with loved ones. She also enjoyed helping her husband with his vegetable garden.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Childs Sr.; parents, James and Annie Ostermeyar; siblings, Joan Alcala, and James “Jimbo” Ostermeyar, Jr.; father-in-law, Vaughn Childs; mother-in-law, Evie Childs; sister-in-law, Dorothy Childs; and brothers-in-law, Vernon “Buck” Childs, Gene Sutton, and Gus Maisel.
Betty is survived by her children: Kathy Beesley and husband, Ronny, of League City; Glen Childs, Jr. and wife, Maureen, of Pearland; grandchildren: Kelly Chapman and husband, Brian, of League City and Kyle Beesley and wife, Leslie, of Lake Jackson; sisters-in-law: Sally Sutton and Betty Maisel both of Nacogdoches, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services were held Friday, January 4, 2019, at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX.
Betty’s family would like to extend sincere thanks for the compassionate care given to Betty at Proverbial Care Assisted Living as well as Vantage Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St Jude’s and the Make a Wish Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.