LAMARQUE — Shenee Quanette Scott, 45, went home to be with the Lord on December 3, 2021, in Galveston, Texas.
Shenee was born to Emma J. Bell Scott and the late Herbert Lee Arnold in Greenville, Mississippi on September 22, 1976.
Shenee worked in childcare at The Castle for years before she worked in dietary at UTMB.
Shenee was preceded in death by her father; and grandparents, Robert Scott and Eula M. Scott.
Shenee leaves cherished memories with her husband, Jude; son, Davon M.; daughters, Anzellette and Sa'Nyla A.; mother; brother, Michael II; uncles, Michael, Alfred, Sammie L., Derrick, Martin P., and James; aunts, Doris, Clara, Sandra, Beverly, Gwendolyn, Carolyn, Joyce, and Danielle; close cousins, Patrick, Gabrielle, and James; best friends, Jasmine and Charlotte, relatives, Jude Jr., Justin, Jurelle, and Linda, and extended family and friends.
There will be a visitation at 9 a.m. and a service celebrating her life at 11 a.m. Dec. 18, 2021 (Saturday) at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor Timothy Sykes officiating. This great celebration will be a personal signature service under the professional guidance of Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
