Hal Joseph Dues
Hal Joseph Dues, 66, of Dickinson, Texas, passed away on October 20, 2020 in Dickinson, Texas. Services for Mr. Dues are pending with Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.
Mary Ann Scott
Mary Ann Scott, 91, of Texas City, Texas passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Cynthia “Cindy” Sukiennik
Cynthia Sukiennik, 50, of Texas City, Texas passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. Services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Justine C. Young
GALVESTON—Justine C. Young, 84, departed this life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at UTMB Victory Lake Campus in League City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.