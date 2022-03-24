DICKINSON — Kenneth Roy Dillon, 92, of Dickinson Texas passed away on March 22, 2022. Kenneth was born August 27, 1929, in Silverdale, Kansas to parents Arthur and Leatha Dillon. Kenneth was married to the love of his life Bonnie for 75 years. Kenneth was a beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, great great-grandfather, family member and friend to many people. He always had a passion for cars. Working in the automotive industry his entire life. It is said he was also very passionate about his yard and how well he kept it. He loved his family above all.
Kenneth is proceeded in death by his wife: Bonnie Dillon; parents: Arthur Daniel and Leatha Pearl Dillon; siblings: Wilma Vaden, Hershel Dillon and Kelsey Dillon; and great grandson Cody Lesco.
Left to cherish his memories are his children: Debra Lesco and husband Richard, Mike Dillon and wife Renea, and Ron Dillon and wife Barbara; six grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, five great great-grandchildren and numerous other family members and friends.
There will be a visitation held at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas on Friday March 25, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas on Saturday March 26, 2022, at 10:00 am with interment to follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
