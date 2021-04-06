Marcella Paisley Marcy Collins

JAMAICA BEACH — Marcella Paisley Collins, age 83, of Jamaica Beach-Galveston, Texas passed away peacefully in her home on March 2, 2021. Marcy was preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Octavia Paisley of Galveston. She is survived by her sister, Sylvia Paisley-Gee of Eustis, Florida, one niece Monique Duncan-Williams and her husband Todd of Jupiter, Florida, three daughters, Dora Marie Vernon of Guthrie, Oklahoma, Brenda Worsham, of Sandia Park, New Mexico, Becky Richardson of Parker, Colorado four grandsons, Quinten Cole Armstrong III, Jacob Johnson, Miles Johnson, and Lucas Richardson, and one great grandchild.
She was born in Dickinson, Texas, graduated from Dickinson High School, attended the University of Texas in Austin and was an Episcopalian. Marcy was a real estate broker on Galveston for more than 50 years and brokered the sale of several historic properties. She enjoyed spending time with friends, living near the ocean, had recently taught herself to play the piano, was an avid reader and a gifted gardener. Marcy had a great sense of humor.
A memorial service is pending.
