DICKINSON — Audrey Claire LaRose Chadwick age 83, died January 20th, 2022 in Webster, Texas, after a 4 year battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Audrey was born on December 15, 1938. She was the third child of Mamie Boudreaux and Joseph Theophile LaRose. She grew up in Thibodeaux, Louisiana. Audrey is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Joseph LaRose.
Audrey realized young that if she worked hard, she would gain rewards. She graduated high school a year early. She attended Charity Nursing School in New Orleans. Later she moved to Galveston, Texas. Audrey worked as a burn care nurse at Shiners Burn Hospital. In 1975, Audrey was given a fantastic chance to live and work overseas. The family moved to Livorno, Italy and lived on the Camp Darby military base for a time. There were many adventures to be had in Italy and, with Audrey’s planning and curiosity, many explorations of Italy were taken. In 1976, Audrey and family moved to Winchester, Virginia. The urge to travel came calling again and Audrey moved to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to be the Head Nurse of Pediatrics at Whittaker Hospital from 1978 to 1983. During this time, she taught herself Arabic to more effectively communicate with the Saudi patients. On May 1982, Audrey married the love of her life and her soul mate, Roger Chadwick in Preston, England. They have been happily married for almost 45 years. Audrey and Roger returned to Dickinson Texas in 1985. Audrey was not ready to retire and she returned to college to earn her Masters of Science from Texas Women’s College in 1988. She was a Nursing Professor at Galveston College and later at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, until she retired. Audrey had a passion for horticultural /community nursing. One of her greatest joys was working at the Moody Gardens in the Hope Horticulture therapy program. Audrey will be remembered for her kindness to friends and strangers, her love of gardening, and compassionate nursing. She gave wonderful garden parties (with required sunhats), sewed numerous baby blankets, and started many gardens. She daily professed her love for her English husband, Roger. She will be missed by many. She is survived by her adoring husband, G. Roger Chadwick of Dickinson, daughter Suzanne R. Hoffman, and sons, Doug E. Hoffman and Michael A. Hoffman, as well as grandsons Anthony J. Hoffman and Joshua J. Hoffman. The family is forever grateful for the loving care given to Audrey while at Orchard Park Memory Care. Their compassion and dedication to the people in their care went above and beyond as we all dealt with the confines and restrictions of Covid 19.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, on February 26th, 2022 at 3:00pm. Please see crowderfuneralhome.com/obituaries/audrey-claire-larose-chadwick/ for a livestream link to the service.
Contributions in lieu of flowers can be directed to Casa De Esperanza-House of Hope of Houston, in support of their foster and adoption program at https://www.casahope.org/donate-today or https://www.casahope.org/donate-today.
