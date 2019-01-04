Glenda O’Dell Murphy, 74, a long-time resident of Texas City, Texas passed away at her home on December 27, 2018. Glenda was surrounded by her children, sisters and grandchildren.
Glenda was born December 11, 1944 to Edward P. and Agnes O’Dell in Galveston, Texas. After Catholic School in Galveston, the family settled in Texas City. Glenda attended Texas City public school and was a member of the Class of 1962 Fighting Stingarees. After graduation, she first married Paul Robinson and with this union came three children. She married again to David Murphy. This union gave them one child. She was a loving and supportive daughter, wife, sister, mother, aunt, niece, grandmother and great grandmother.
Glenda was a dedicated worker at Action Personnel until her passing. She loved her job. She spent her spare time supporting the activities of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved shopping, watching the Dallas Cowboys and betting on her favorite teams or gambling in the casino. She was very proud of her family and was excited to become grandma to nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Glenda loved the holidays and family gatherings, basically any chance to spend time with her family members. She will be greatly missed by all that loved her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and late husband, David Murphy.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Cynthia Knape and husband Steve, Michael Robinson and fiancé Alicia Peek, Stevenn Robinson, Brian Murphy and girlfriend, Brittany Sharp; grandchildren, Chad Knape, Chelsea and Sean Ferguson, Jacob and Rachel Robinson, Amanda and J.J. Wolfe, Logan Robinson, Joshua and Lauren Robinson, Jamie and Dustin Garner, Kaven Harris and Stevenn Caleb Robinson; Eleven great grandchildren and four sisters who she loved dearly, Linda Vosburg, Dianne O’Dell, Betty Jane Pierce and Patricia and Louis Ripoll.
Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, January 6, 2019 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Funeral services will be held Monday, 10:00 a.m., January 7, 2019 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park. Reception to follow funeral at VFW, Post 5400, 11230 Hwy 6, Santa Fe, Texas 77510.
Pallbearers will be Chad Knape, Jacob Robinson, Joshua Robinson, Logan Robinson, Sean Ferguson and Dustin Garner. Honorary Pallbearers are Kaven Harris and Stevenn Caleb Robinson.
Special thanks to the medical staff that treated Glenda this past year, and all those who expressed care and concern to the family during this most difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center or a charity of your choice.
Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. Proverbs 3:6
