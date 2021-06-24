SANTA FE — Mr. Earl Nicholas Hans passed from this life Monday morning, June 21, 2021, in Santa Fe.
Born October 29, 1933 in Galveston, Mr. Hans had been a resident of Santa Fe for most of his life. He retired from the United States Army after proudly serving for 20 years. Earl had many talents and hobbies including, mobile home repair, playing guitar, singing, flying ultra-lite planes, traveling, gambling, and riding his motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lena (Adams) Hans; brother, Buster Hans; sisters, Estelle Kichen, Tillie Watkins, Ruby Crater, Frankie Herrin, Ceanie Martinez, Emily Bryan and husband, Richard.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 68 years, Mary Hans; daughter, Earlene and husband, Greg of Bullard, Texas; sister, Lena Marie Shows of Texas City; grandchildren, Carey Whisneant and husband, Les, E. J. Haynes; great-grandchildren, Braylea Miller, Larissa Whisneant, Lauren Whisneant.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Houston National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Bryan, EJ Haynes, Rob Smith, Dutch Watkins, Monty Willis, and Stephen Willis.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
