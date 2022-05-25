Ellenor Reva Grogan

GALVESTON, TX — On May 12, 2022 Ellenor Reva Grogan was called home to be with Lord. She was Born Sept 10, 1975.

Her memorial service will be held on May 28, 2022 at 11a-12:30p at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 3602 Sealy in Galveston, Tx. Repast at Old Cultural Central Center 2672 Ave M in Galveston.

