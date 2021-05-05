Vernon Lee V Henson, Sr.

LEAGUE CITY — Vernon Lee Henson, Sr., affectionately known as "V", 79, of League City passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 at Cornerstone Clear Lake Hospital.
Vernon was born May 26, 1941 in New Summerfield, Texas, to Galley and Edna Mae (Walker) Henson. He married Lois Young on June 10, 1963 and together they reared six children.
His education began in Larissa, Texas culminating with his graduation from Cuney High School. After high school, Vernon attended Texas College, in Tyler Texas to study chemistry and math. Vernon graduated Texas College with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He was grateful to his big sister Ruthie for the support she provided him throughout his school and college years. He worked for Southwest Chemical & Plastics for more than 20 years. Vernon was a member of the League City Church of Christ. In his spare time, he enjoyed barbequing for his family, watching sports, news, and current events.
Vernon is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lois Henson, his children Deborah L. Mohagheghian (Hossein), Gloria D. Amos, Cedric K. Henson (Quency), Vernon L. Henson Jr. (Marcia), Cheyenne Henson, and Brendan Henson; his sister Ruthie Henson Roberson; 13 grandchildren Rashid Mohagheghian, Ali Mohagheghian, LaKesha Vaughn (Willie), Sheneka Amos, Curtis Amos Jr., Tamesha Brown, Breon Brown, Chalonda Gatewood (Terrance), Cedric K. Henson II, Myles Henson, Carter Henson, Isiah Henson, and Persephone Henson as well as seven great-grandchildren.
Vernon is also survived by a devoted nephew, Norval Young (Charlotte) and a close friend, Melvin Bradford (Amanda).
He is preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the League City Church of Christ. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Tyler Young officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
