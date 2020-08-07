It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Guillermo “Don Memo” Gonzalez, on August 6, 2020 after a valiant battle with COVID-19. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to all he met.
“Don Memo,” as he was known by his friends and family, was born in San Juan Amajaque, Hidalgo on January 22, 1937. He worked for the City of Galveston for many years.
Preceding him in death his son, Braulio “Bro” and daughter, Juanita “Baby” Gonzalez. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 56 + years, María de la Luz Cruz, his sons, Ignacio, Jaime, and Nicolas, and daughter Nellie Perez. His grandchildren, Natalie Courtney, Nayelie Vargas, Matthew, Alicia, Sebastian and Santiago Gonzalez and Noemi Perez. Also, great grandchildren Caleah and Caleb Courtney. Along with many lifelong friends.
Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1302 Broadway, Galveston, TX on, Monday, August 10, 2020. Visitation will begin at 9:00am with Mass at 10:00am. Burial immediately following at Hayes Grace Memorial Park, 10708 State Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.