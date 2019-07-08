Selena Mae Rittenhouse went home to be with the Lord Monday, July 1, 2019 gracefully.
Selena was born to Agnes and Mervin Marsh, Sr. in Weeks Island, LA on November 14, 1926.
She married John Henry Rittenhouse in Galveston and together they had eight children. Selena Mae was a dedicated loving caring maternal figure to many. Fashion was a strong influence throughout her life; so much that she worked many years as a seamstress. She loved a good time, she loved dancing, playing bingo, pokeno with family, and being pampered. In her 92 years of life she was truly blessed and lived the definition of a life fulfilled.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Waldine and Mervin Marsh, Sr., and Agnes Marsh and Lumis Beyince, Sr.; husband, John Rittenhouse; son, Johnny Rittenhouse; and daughter, Linda Thomas. Siblings: Mervin Marsh Jr., Lumis “Skip” Beyince, Andre Marsh, Sr., and Brandon Marsh, I.
She is survived by children: Deanne, Leslie, and Thomas Rittenhouse, Ronald Rittenhouse (Yvette), Elouise Johnson, and Elena Jones (AJ). Siblings: Florence Bowers-Hillard (Jimmy), Roland Beyince (Jeannette), Larry Beyince, Tina Lawson (Richard), Steve Marsh (Jessica), Sheron Marsh, and Adaire Marsh, Cindy Beyince. Sister/Cousin: Shirley Franco of Brooklyn, NY; 20 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Saturday, July 13 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1420 31st St., Galveston, TX 77550. The viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m., Rosary at 10:15 a.m., and funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m.
