Mary Lou Torregrossa

GALVESTON — Mary Lou Sneyd Torregrossa, 93, of Galveston, passed away peacefully at her home on December 7, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Galveston. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Mary Lou was born on December 29, 1926, in Galveston to Mae Locke Sneyd. A lifelong resident of Galveston, she graduated from Ball High School and continued her education at Lindenwood College in St. Charles, Missouri. She was a member of the Junior League of Galveston County, as well as a member of St. Patrick's Church. She was an excellent cook, and always loved an opportunity to prepare gourmet meals and homemade cakes for family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Joseph Torregrossa, and sister, Betty Jean Sneyd Werner.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Lee McCaffree and husband Carl of Kansas City, Kansas; son Joseph A. Torregrossa II and wife Ginger of Navasota; and son Jack L. Torregrossa and wife Peggy of Galveston. She is survived by seven grandchildren- Matthew McCaffree of Kansas City, Kansas; Jenna Lock of Santa Fe, New Mexico; Mark McCaffree of Kansas City, Missouri; Meg Wisnoski of Navasota; Jolie Jennings of Liberty Hill; Frank Torregrossa II of Navasota; and Lucy Torregrossa of Galveston. She is also survived by sixteen great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sunshine Center, Inc -1726 21st Street - Galveston, TX 77550 or the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.