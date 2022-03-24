GALVESTON — Gilbert Zamora, Jr., after having lived a long and productive life, passed from this world on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his home in Galveston. Gilbert was born November 9, 1932, in Brownsville, Texas to Gilberto Lartigue Zamora and Ceferina Garcia. He was predeceased by his grandson, Keith Woods, and his sister, Viola Zamora.
Gilbert was a graduate of Ball High School (1953) where he lettered in football and basketball. Following his graduation, he joined the U.S. Army, serving with the 28th Guided Missile Battalion in Seattle, Washington. His next endeavor was as a student at Metropolitan Business College, after which he entered government service for a rewarding 30 years.
During his years with the U.S. Department of Commerce and National Marine Fishery Center, he coordinated inshore field studies in Mexico and several South American countries. In 1986 he received an Honorary Doctorate from the Universidad Del Noreste, Tampico, Mexico.
Gilbert also enjoyed volunteering. He spent many years with the Galveston Morning Kiwanis, where he was on the Board of Directors and served various organizations including: Meals on Wheels, TAMUG Seaborne Conservation Corps, The Galveston and Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, The Children's Center, and The Sunshine Center. Gilbert received multiple awards for his volunteer services over the years. He had a heart for the economically disadvantaged and a great desire to help people learn to help themselves. He truly enjoyed giving back to his community.
Gilbert is survived by his son, Gilbert Woods, his sister, Claudia Ostertag, and his grandchildren: Peter Woods, Nicole Woods, Benjamin Woods, Joseph Woods, and great grandson, Wesley Woods, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A visitation for Gilbert will be held Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 Tremont St, Galveston, Texas. The Funeral service will be Monday, March 28, at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Immediately following the service he will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston with Military Honors.
Memorials may be sent Primera Iglesia Bautista Church 5809 Broadway Galveston, Texas 77551, The Galveston Kiwanis Club, Meals on Wheels or the Sunshine Center.
