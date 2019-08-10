Robert Duane “Bobby” Love, loving husband and best friend, died unexpectedly on June 22 at the age of 59.
Bobby was born on May 18, 1960 in Zaragoza Spain to Carmen and Major Manuel “Bob” Love. He received his CPA license and CGMA designation following his graduation from the University of Texas in Austin in 1982. He practiced public and corporate accounting for more than 35 years in Houston, Austin and Brownsville, Texas along with several years in Richmond, Virginia. He spent the last 14 years as CFO of Custom Air Products and Services (CAPS). He volunteered his time and business expertise with several non-profit organizations also serving as past Treasurer of the Galveston GOP.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bob; and his mother, Carmen; his sister, Suzy; his brother, Joe; and brother, Rene Lievana; and nephew, Chris Dipalma.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kim Love; his two sisters, and their husbands, Sharon and Greg Kronberg and Rosy and Greg Murray; Uncle Jules “Babe” Love, and his wife Judith, along with several nephews, nieces and cousins.
Bobby was especially known as a generous man who laughed easily and often; a genuine and kind man who never met a stranger. He was a sports enthusiast, who rooted heartily for many teams including the Houston Astros, Rockets and Texans and of course, UT. He also had enormous compassion and love for his animals especially his latest two rescued German Shepherds, Sheba and Tank, echoing the adage “who rescued whom”.
He spent the last several years of his life connecting with family in the U.S. and Spain who will dearly miss him. Bobby will be forever loved and always remembered.
A Memorial Service will be held on August 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bayou City Event Center, 9401 Knight Road, Houston, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the Love family asks you to donate to an animal rescue shelter. Those particularly special to Bobby include Bay Area Pet Adoptions/SPCA in San Leon, the Texas DogFather in Katy and the League City Animal Shelter in League City, Texas
