Jeffrey Duane Jordan, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 18, 2019.
Jeff was a native of Flint, Michigan and resided in Galveston, Texas since 2001.
He is survived by his parents Gerald D. Jordan of Holly, Michigan and Joy L. Jordan- Bruce of Flint, Michigan, his daughter Jacqueline M. Jordan (Joseph), his loving fiancée Sandra Landry of Galveston, Texas, her children Summer Morgan, Duke Morgan, Russell Landry, Byron Landry and his canine son Woody, as well as his siblings David A. Hunt (Susan), Mark E. Jordan (Debra), Rhonda M. Terryah (Glenn), Lisa A. Jordan, Angela J. Hall (Joseph) and Rhonda Jean Castaneto (Art).
Jeff will be fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles, numerous nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews, cousins, countless friends. He will be especially missed by his Galveston “Ma”, Patty Bartley and kindred spirit sister and brother, Susan and Glenn Cramer.
Jeff was preceded in death by his sister, Rona Joy Wilmoth, his paternal grandparents, Lloyd Jasper Jordan and Mable Edna (Broadus) Jordan, his maternal grandparents Ervin W. Merrow and Rachel L. (Hodge) Merrow.
Jeff lived in his true home on the gulf, which he fondly referred to as “Peaceful Valley”, but he has lived all over the country. Jeff lived life to the fullest every day. He was skilled at numerous trades. Throughout his life he worked as a roofer, carpenter, painter, chef, merchant marine, bartender and entertainer. He could fix anything from a broken heart to the crack of dawn. His passion was music and he was an entertainer at heart, playing guitar and singing everywhere from Italy to Alaska. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #126, Galveston Citizens Police Department and participated in building Mardi Gras floats with Krewe de la Palapa. He will always be part of the Kites Unlimited family.
Jeff never met a stranger and was a true good Samaritan to anyone in need.
The family will receive visitors at Swartz Funeral Home on Hill Road in Grand Blanc, MI on Thursday March 28th at 2 pm with a Memorial service beginning at 4:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Galveston Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.