Francine Marie Deleon, 55, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, surrounded by family. Francine was born on October 30, 1964 in Galveston, Texas to Santiago (Jimmy) Lopez and Olga (Garcia) Lopez.
Francine’s passion was cooking and was known for her Spanish rice. Francine especially loved to brag about her children and nephews. Francine was a loving, humorous and social person who knew no strangers.
Francine is survived by her children, Melissa, Samantha, and Nicholas; mother, Olga Lopez; brother, Richard “Bo” (Theresa) Lopez; nephews, Brandon, Christopher, and Adrian; great-niece, Ava and a host of relatives. Special thanks to her aunt, Stella Ramirez; uncles, Pete Ramirez and Jose Garcia and her dear friend, Joaquin Serrano.
In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Francine’s wishes, her Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories, pictures, and final words for her there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.