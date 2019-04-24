Betty K. Perthuis, 88, of Palestine passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born January 6, 1931 in Beaumont, Texas to Glen and Lillian McCarty.
She lived in Bayou Vista for over 30 years and was formerly from Palestine.
Betty loved her trips to the beach with all her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she loved to work in her garden and especially like to play the lottery.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dave Perthuis, brother Cece McCarty and sister Joyce Kline. Betty is survived by her three daughters; Juanita “Nita” Huddleston (Davey) of Palestine, Kathy Kaplen (David) of Castroville and Jeanie Dehart (Jason) of Palestine, her two sons; Bubba Perthuis of California and David Perthuis III (Richelle) of Missouri City, sisters; JoAnn Walker, Barbara Tull and Faye McCarty and her brothers; Tommy McCarty and Ruffin McCarty, 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Mike Deaton officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Danny Corman, Art Runge, Jason Dehart, David Kaplen, Sr., David Kaplen, Jr. and Chris Dudley.
