LA MARQUE—Mary Bell Jackson, 65, departed this life on Monday, June 29, 2020, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.
TEXAS CITY—Effie J. Joubert, 53, departed this life on Friday, June 26, 2020, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.
GALVESTON—Vincent Simmons, 57, departed this life on Friday, June 26, 2020, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.
TEXAS CITY—Brenda Mason Winters, 65, departed this life on Monday, June 29, 2020, at The Lakes at Texas City. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.
