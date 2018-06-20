Barbara Jean Tullis, of Kemah, passed away on Monday, June 18, 2018 in Houston, Texas at the age of 63. She was born on January 28, 1955 in Texas City, Texas to Wilbert and Marie Milstead.
Barbara had this spirit about her that was infectious. She never met a stranger and people were drawn to her through her compassionate and loving personality. She met her soulmate at the age of 18 and they were engaged to be married in less than two weeks. They would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary next month.
Barbara loved to travel especially with her husband, spending time and talking with her children, and having fun with her three beautiful granddaughters. Very rarely did Grammy miss an event where her granddaughters were involved. Barbara was so loved by so many including people that loved her through relationships they had built with her immediate family. She had a love for animals and was always there to pamper all the pups that came and went from her house. She worked for Oceaneering Space System as a senior buyer for 35 years.
She was preceded in death by her father Wilbert “Babe” Milstead and her brother Wilbert Milstead Jr.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband Earl Tullis, mother Marie Milstead, son Owen Tullis and wife Kinsey, daughter Kimberly Loner and husband Nathan, sisters Carolyn Cummins and husband David, Jeanette Siggins and husband Carl, Debra Hyatt and husband Keith, granddaughters Kristin Loner, Payton Tullis & Addyson Tullis and many other loving family and friends.
The Family will receive friends on Friday, June 22, 2018 from 6-9:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main Street, League City, Texas 77573.
A Ceremony will follow on Saturday at 10-11:30 a.m. at Texas Avenue Baptist Church, 320 Texas Ave, League City, Texas 77573.
Interment will be held at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
