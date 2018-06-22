Celebration of life services for Gregory Taylor will be held today at 1 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields-Johnson Funeral Home.
Celebration of life services for Robert Colianni will be held today at 1 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
Funeral services for Barbara Tullis will be held today between 10-11 a.m. at Texas Avenue Baptist Church, 320 Texas Ave., League City. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of League City.
Funeral service for Marian Bourgeois will be held today at 2 p.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church, 302 North Oak St. in Texas City. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Funeral Mass for JoAnn Giamalva will be held today at 10 a.m. at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Luejency Harrison will be held today at 11 a.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church, 302 North Oak St. in Texas City. Burial will follow at Lone Star Cemetery under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Celebration of life services for Michael Callis will be held today at 11 a.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Fields Johnson.
Funeral services for Charles Moore Jr. will be held today at 11 a.m. at Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church, 5917 Carver in Texas City under the direction of Fields Johnson.
