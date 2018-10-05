Gwendolyn Kay Lee Dotson
BAYTOWN—Gwendolyn Kay Lee Dotson, 69, of Baytown, Texas passed away on Saturday, September 29, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900.
Edwin Swan
TEXAS CITY—Edwin Swan, 85, of Texas City died on Tuesday,October 2, 2018 in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending with Mainland Funeral Home.
Everett Eldon Dulaney
TEXAS CITY—Everett Eldon Dulaney passed away Thursday October 4, 2018. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.
Bruce Alan Williams
GALVESTON—Bruce Alan Williams, age 65, passed away Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at Methodist Hospital in Houston. Arrangements are under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
