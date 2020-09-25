GALVESTON—
Ernest D. Perkins, age 64, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at UTMB Hospital. He was born in Gardena, California on August 19, 1956. His family moved to Galveston when Ernest was 2 years old, so he was raised on The Island. He attended Galveston Ball High School and he was retired from the Port of Galveston where he was a police officer for over 20 years. He had a God-gifted talent when he came to working with wood. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t build.
He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Ida Perkins; and his sister Carol Christine Armour.
He is survived by his wife Kay Perkins; son Christopher Perkins; nieces and nephews: Terry Joe Zaro and husband Danny, George Allen Kramer, Jr and wife Mary, Billy Faye Mackey, Hope Michelle Squier Morales and husband Frank and Elizabeth Ann O’Rourke and husband Kenny; great-nieces and great-nephews: Daniel Joseph Zaro and wife Rachel, Danny J. Zaro and Estela, Dana Jan Zaro and Dylan, Christina Kramer, Johnathan Jimenez, Audrey Alise Soloman and husband Corey, Amber Richelle Fuentes, Richard Fuentes, III, Molly O’Rourke and Skylar O’Rourke; and great-great-nephew Wyatt Zaro.
Funeral services will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 3:00 P.M., with Reverend David Dearman officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 2:00 P.M. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic regulations, face masks and social distancing are required in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
