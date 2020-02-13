Fabian Rafael Garnica, 20, of Texas City will have a public visitation held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 12pm to 8pm held at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765( Facing Hwy 3). There will be a church service held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1030a located at St. Marys of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church located at 1604 9th Ave North, Texas City, Texas 77590. Funeral Services are under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300 www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com

