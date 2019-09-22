George Douglas Lee was born in Galveston, Texas on August 31, 1951 to Douglas and Dorothy Lee and died on September 15, 2019 in Galveston.
He is survived by Brenda, his wife of 13 years; his sister, Misty and her husband Darren Mathews; nieces, (Sara, Abbi) and nephew (Nicholas) of Sarasota, Florida; his son, Colin, and wife Angela, of Houston; two grandchildren, (Madison and Kyle) and twins who will be born very soon. In addition, he leaves extended family members. George was preceded in death by his father, Douglas D. Lee; mother, Sissy; and his sister, Robin.
A BOI, George grew up on Barracuda in a neighborhood he often compared to “Leave It to Beaver.” A Ball High graduate, he received his BFA from Sam Houston State University with specialties in commercial art, graphic design and fine art. He was very prolific during those years in all media, including sculpture, and was often the subject of his professors’ lectures because of his imaginative and flamboyant talent.
After college George moved to Houston, where he worked for Brown & Root as a manager and director of special projects. He was marketing director of the Fort Bend Museum and George Ranch, owned his own advertising business, MediaWorks and GD Productions.
Over time music became his first love. He loved performing, anywhere, anytime. He was lead singer in Uncle Jak, White Heat, Geo and most recently the Noise Poets. In total, George wrote and composed over 400 songs, in genres ranging from rock, blues, country, children’s music, and commercials to comedy. His music is recorded on eleven albums (CDs), and The Multi Omni Telebubble Home Products featuring 17 hilarious comedy skits. He created, scored and produced over 250 “Electric Theatre Radio Hour Shows” on KGBC (before it being sold to the Chinese) featuring local and regional politicians, and community leaders.
George began writing plays for the stage and screen, joining Script Writers Houston, where he could stage readings of his works in progress. During this time, he was approached by producer and director, Joe Grisaffi, to write a screenplay of his play, Laughing Boy. The film was produced in 2003, earning numerous awards and is available on Netflix.
He began acting at Fort Bend Community Theatre. It was on that stage that he and his dear friend, Michael Cahill, produced their first play, Frankenstein – The Monster Musical, (a musical comedy version of James Whale’s immortal “Bride of Frankenstein), It was an unqualified, sold out hit, and was featured on KHOU Channel 11. This led to their writing the script and music for The Wolf Who Cried Boy and Wolfbane, two musicals for children and families.
George opened The Electric Theater in Missouri City with his children’s musical A Kringle Dingle Christmas. Against all odds, The Electric Theater became a success, especially considering it featured original plays by an author no one had heard of (George), in a theater no one had seen, in a shopping center visited only by a few. Nevertheless, audiences came from all over Houston. Since that inauspicious beginning George has written over 40 plays and musicals, 15 have been published and are produced around the world. He was inducted into the Texas Playwriting Hall of Fame in 2014.
With his wife Brenda, he opened G. Lee Gallery. The Gallery served as home base for his art, children’s books and Galveston History Tours. He was a featured, on-camera commentator on the History Channel and the Smithsonian Channel’s America’s Greatest Disaster, a one-hour documentary about the Great Storm of 1900.
In George’s words, “He was fun while he lasted! That’s the feeling of many upon the passing of this colorful character whose goal in life was making people laugh and engage in conversation. He lost the battle against his rapidly decomposing body that happened suddenly and gradually.”
George loved all things creative. He leaves behind an enormous body of work in nearly every field of creative endeavor. He was an honest and outspoken man who prided himself on only making up the truth.
He loved life and everything about it, the ups, the downs and the turn arounds. He truly learned how to have a good time having bad times. He wanted to stay awake as late as possible, anxious to get up and start the next day. He didn’t want to miss a thing or waste a second.
George’s life was truly a stage and there was no place else he wanted to be. He was an infinitely kind, loving, big-hearted, whimsical soul who will be deeply missed. He was the ultimate entertainer. He has left future generations the gift of his work.
George’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 23, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 3028 Broadway, in Galveston.
A memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 24, at First Presbyterian Church, 1903 Church St., in Galveston.
George would be honored if donations were made to Artist Boat, Galveston Island Humane Society or the charity of your choice.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit George’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.