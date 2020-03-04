Joanne Emmite Anselmo

Joanne Emmite Anselmo, 79, of Dickinson, Texas, passed away March 3, 2020 in Webster, Texas. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson.

Mary Lee Ellis

Mary Lee Ellis, 73, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475

Christopher “Chris” P. Guerra

Christopher “Chris” P. Guerra, age 57, passed away February 3, 2020 in Georgetown, Texas. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.

Delores Cooper King

GALVESTON—Delores Cooper King, 94, departed this life on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her residence in Galveston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Belinda Sue Ooley

Belinda Sue Ooley, 66 of Texas City, Texas passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300 www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com

Rita Mae George Ray

HITCHCOCK—Rita Mae George Ray, 77, departed this life on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Michael Debakey VA Medical Center in Houston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Richard Wilson Sr

Richard Wilson Sr, 63, of Houston, Texas passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription