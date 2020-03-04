Joanne Emmite Anselmo
Joanne Emmite Anselmo, 79, of Dickinson, Texas, passed away March 3, 2020 in Webster, Texas. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson.
Mary Lee Ellis
Mary Lee Ellis, 73, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Christopher “Chris” P. Guerra
Christopher “Chris” P. Guerra, age 57, passed away February 3, 2020 in Georgetown, Texas. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Delores Cooper King
GALVESTON—Delores Cooper King, 94, departed this life on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her residence in Galveston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Belinda Sue Ooley
Belinda Sue Ooley, 66 of Texas City, Texas passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300 www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com
Rita Mae George Ray
HITCHCOCK—Rita Mae George Ray, 77, departed this life on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Michael Debakey VA Medical Center in Houston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Richard Wilson Sr
Richard Wilson Sr, 63, of Houston, Texas passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.