Arthur Edward “Eddie” Butler, 63, of League City, Texas passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018 in Pasadena, Texas.
Funeral services will be held 5:00 p.m. Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Visitation will be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Thursday, December 27, 2018 at the funeral home.
Eddie was born April 21, 1955 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was a helicopter mechanic and was in the military for over 23 years.
He was preceded in death by his father Walter Arthur Butler; his mother Vivian May Ezell.
Survivors include his wife Lois Loraine Butler; son Bradley Wayne Wernke; daughter Maleah Nicole Butler; step-son Jonathan Allen-Benton Halfin; step-daughter Sarah Marie Halfin; sister Diane Butler Thomas; brother-in-law Julian Byng Thomas; his two nieces Rhonda Elizabeth Thomas and Kristen Mae Stegall; his grand-daughter Peyton Riley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 75817 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
