DICKINSON — Linda Kay Nichols, 72, of Dickinson, Texas passed away November 11, 2020 in Webster, Texas. Linda, a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother was born to Charles Dunford and Ann Maresh, on November 11, 1948 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Linda is preceded in death by her father, Charles William Dunford. She is survived by her mother, Ann Maresh; her husband of 37 years, Andrew Woytek; daughters, Lisa Brown and husband Criss, Amanda Woytek and fiancé Mitch Landry, and Jennifer Woytek; sons, Donald Nichols and wife Paige, and Jeffery Woytek; brothers, Gary Dunford and wife Wilma, and Curtis Dunford and wife Diana; grandchildren, Samuel Brown, Leighton and Kennedy Landry, and Skylar, Presley, and Oliver Nichols. Linda also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, and long-time friends.
Linda's greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed many years active alongside her mother in the Dickinson VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Friends and family will fondly remember Linda as an avid garage-saler and FaceTime enthusiast. Most of all, her selfless love for her children will never be forgotten.
A visitation for Linda will be held on Sunday, November 15 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson, Texas. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 16 at 11:00 AM at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson, Texas. Interment will follow at Dickinson Cemetery.
