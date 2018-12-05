“The Buck Stops Here”
John “Buck” Rutherford
August 31, 1959 – November 30, 2018
Buck was a Galveston Beach Icon. You could find him walking up and down the seawall at the ramp on 35th or on the 37th Street Pier. Always shirtless and wearing his jeans. If you knew him, even though he could be a pain, you still couldn’t help but love him. He had a handshake that would crush your hand, but if you got that shake you were a friend.
Buck passed peacefully with his sisters Vicki and Jenneth by his side. He was preceded in death by his mother; Bettye Emmite and step father who helped raise him Mike Emmite; brother, Doug Rutherford, Sr. and Father Kenneth D. Rutherford, Sr.
He is survived by his son John M. Rutherford and wife Elizabeth; grandson John M. Rutherford, II, granddaughter Jayleigh Rutherford; daughter Chastity L. Rutherford, granddaughter Elyssa Sendejas; grandsons Alex Castillo and Landon Alvarado; brother, Kenneth D. Rutherford, Jr. and wife Grace of Orange, Texas; sisters, Vicki Holaday and Jenneth Bolling and husband Laval; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services are 6:30 p.m. Friday December 7, 2018 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
