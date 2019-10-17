In the early afternoon hours of Wednesday, October 16, 2019 our beautiful Mother, Josephine Rodriguez departed this life surrounded by her five children and grandchildren, in a room filled with HER memories and photos of so many wonderful moments shared with the ones she loved sooo dearly.
Mom lived her life with grace, kindness and much happiness. Mom was a BOI and lived on her Galveston Island all of her life. In 1956 Josephine caught the attention of a handsome young man named Alfred. Soon they married and began their family. Together they had five children, Alfred, Josie, Simon, Cynthia and Eugene. Alfred and Josephine spent 40 wonderful years together loving life and raising their family. On December 4, 2000 Josephine kissed the love of her life, Alfred, for the last time and continued her journey through life with her children and grandkids. In her heart, Alfred was with her for all of the fabulous moments yet to come… and there were many, many wonderful moments to be had.
She remained in the little home that love built on Avenue P, where she and Alfred raised their children, for the remainder of her life. An undeniable beauty and an artist in every sense of the word, there was nothing Mom could not create. She loved lending her talents to anyone who asked. Her absolute favorite place to be was anywhere with her children and grandchildren. She was never alone and always had somewhere to go and something to do. Mom loved her Dallas Cowboys and never missed an opportunity to watch Her Boyz! Some may remember Her sitting at the ballpark watching her grandkids play baseball or softball; Mom was our biggest fan and never missed an event.
Mom is preceded in death by the love of her life, Alfred Rodriguez, Sr.; her lovable grandson, Ricardo Xavier Roa; her loving parents, Pedro and Andrea Juarez; her brothers, Joe Juarez, Guadalupe “Penny” Juarez, Paul “Bolo” Juarez, Frankie Juarez and Jessie Juarez.
Josephine is survived by her sister, Juanita Juarez Coronado; children, Alfred Rodriguez, Jr (wife, Trish), Josie Molina (husband, Rudy), Simon Rodriguez (wife, Elodia), Cynthia Rodriguez, and Eugene Rodriguez (wife, Lisa); and grandchildren, Katherine Carlson (husband, Robert), Alonzo Ramirez, Jr, Nicole Molina, Jonathan Molina, Alfred Rodriguez, III, Andrew Ramirez, Stephon Strickland, Amanda Rodriguez, Alex Rodriguez, Katarina Rodriguez, Avery Kim, Zachary Kim, and Mackenzie Kim; and one great-granddaughter, Jolie Molina.
Josephine’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Friday, October 18, 2019, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:30 pm.
Funeral Mass will be 9:30 am, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial following at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Pallbearers will be Alfred Rodriguez, Jr, Simon Rodriguez, Eugene Rodriguez, Alonzo Ramirez, Jr., Alfred Rodriguez, III, Andrew Ramirez, Alex Rodriguez, and Robert Carlson.
The Family of Josephine Rodriguez wish to extend a wholehearted thank you to Dr. Maurice Willis and everyone in UTMB Oncology; and Dr. Erin Hommel with UTMB Geriatrics for your special care of our beautiful Mom.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Josephine’s site at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
