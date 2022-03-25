GALVESTON — Frank Wilder Defferari was born on Galveston Island April 10, 1928, a proud multi-generational BOI. He died Saturday, March 19, 2022, in his home.
Frank was a devoted Catholic all his life and member of St. Patrick Church from baptism to burial. He was honorably discharged from the U. S. Navy, serving from April 1946 - January 1948, with a rank of Fireman Second Class. For his service, he received a victory medal and the highest position of leadership, MST. Sgt. R.O.T.C. Frank's leisure time activity was building model airplanes with gas motors and watching football. He was a lifelong patriot and proud member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He had received numerous certificates of appreciation for his generous donations to help the paralyzed veterans of America. Frank also worked six years at Amoco. He was a body builder and won a contest and the city named him Mr. Galveston. Frank was also a bowling champion. He bowled a perfect game, 12 strikes in a row. He spent most of his life in the bowling alley. Frank won a lot of competitions at bowling tournaments where he was awarded trophies for his success. He was loyal, good-hearted, and one of the kindest and most generous gentlemen anyone knew; even homeless people knew him by his name.
Frank and his wife Maelena traveled a lot to Las Vegas and New Orleans. He loved to shoot dice on a crap table and both enjoyed watching magic shows and acrobatic shows. He loved chocolate and ice cream sandwiches. Frank was the sweetest person you've ever known. He was the proud and retired longtime owner of the Omar Khayyam Club and The Poop Deck Bar in Galveston, Texas. He was known as Captain Frank, who was always right but never wrong. He retired at the Poop Deck Bar, to be with the love of his life, Maelena, his wife.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Louis H. and Katye Maye Defferari; first wife, Ardella Defferari; sister, Betty Lou Defferari; brother, Louis H. Defferari, Jr. and wife, Virginia; and his cousin, Douglas Defferari.
He is survived by loving wife, Maelena Defferari; his sister, Katye Maye Parsley; nephews, Walter G. Parsley; John Parsley and wife Maggie; Brett Defferari Miller and partner, Liz Johnson; Mike Defferari and Paul Defferari; nieces, Holly Ducote, Dawn Brash and Dianna Schnake; stepdaughter, Vicky Pahkala and husband Jerry; stepdaughter, Leah Mangold; step-grandchildren, Jarett Pahkala and Jennifer Botik; and numerous loved ones, friends and family members close to his heart.
Frank's family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Tuesday, March 29. A rosary will begin at 6:00 pm. Funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 30, at St Patrick Catholic Church with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Frank's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
